MAH MCA CET result 2020 declared, here’s how to check

MAH MCA CET result 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination Cell on Friday, November 27 declared the result for MAH MCA CET 2020.

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 20:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

MAH MCA CET result 2020: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Examination Cell on Friday, November 27 declared the result for MAH MCA CET 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check the results on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org

The Master of Computer Applications (MCA) Common Entrance Test was held on October 28.

 

How to check MAH MCA CET results 2020:



Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Click Here for Result of MAH-MCA CET 2020”

A new pdf page will appear on the display screen

Check your result on this page

