Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Maharashtra: Two Pune students discover 6 preliminary asteroid

Maharashtra: Two Pune students discover 6 preliminary asteroid

They were selected from across the globe and trained to analyze data and spot potential asteroids close to Earth and 27 preliminary asteroid were discovered.

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 10:34 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Pune

Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Two students from a school in Lohegaon in Pune have discovered six preliminary asteroids in the Kalam Centre Asteroid Search Campaign organized by Kalam Centre and the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC).

In a release issued on Saturday, the Vikhe Patil School said Arya Pulate and Shreya Waghmare discovered the asteroids, adding that all 22 participants in the campaign were selected after a rigorous screening process through a worldwide event organized between November 9 and December 3.

They were selected from across the globe and trained to analyze data and spot potential asteroids close to Earth and 27 preliminary asteroid were discovered.

“Preliminary discoveries are the first observations of asteroids found in the Main Belt located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter which need further confirmation to go to Provisional status. This usually takes up to 5 years after which the asteroid can be officially cataloged by Minor Planet Center, International Astronomical Union (IAU),” read the release.

“Knowing the asteroids around and mapping them is an important element in our bid to understand and monitor these flyings rocks around our planet,” the school release quoted Srijan Pal Singh, former Adviser (Technology and Policy) to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, and founder of Kalam Centre.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi pays tribute to Guru Tegh Bahadur at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
LIVE: For 7 straight days, India records less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 26,624 new infections take tally to 10,031,223
Protests not affiliated to any party: Farmers’ union to PM Modi, Tomar
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
‘Vaccinated him myself’: Fauci tells children Santa Claus is ‘good to go’
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Prashasti Singh

latest news

Maharashtra: Two Pune students discover 6 preliminary asteroid
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
LIVE: For 7 straight days, India records less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases, 26,624 new infections take tally to 10,031,223
On son Taimur’s birthday, Kareena shares unseen pics and a heartfelt note
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘With Kohli gone, there’s almost no one to pick India back up’: Ponting
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.