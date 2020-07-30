Sections
Home / Education / Maharashtra 10th Results 2020: 17-year-old Mumbai footpath dweller scores 40 percent in SSC exam

Maharashtra 10th Results 2020: 17-year-old Mumbai footpath dweller scores 40 percent in SSC exam

Maharashtra 10th Results 2020: Talking to ANI, Asma Sheikh said, “I have been working very hard to be able to study. I would even use the street light in the night, just to be able to read. I usually studied during the night because it is less crowded then.”

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 11:53 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Mumbai

Salim Sheikh (left) with his daughter Asma Sheikh, Azad Maidan footpath, Mumbai. (ANI )

Maharashtra 10th Results 2020: Asma Sheikh, a 17-year-old footpath dweller, has scored 40 percent in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination, conducted by the Maharashtra state board.

The results were declared yesterday.

Talking to ANI, Asma Sheikh said, “I have been working very hard to be able to study. I would even use the street light in the night, just to be able to read. I usually studied during the night because it is less crowded then.”

When asked how she managed to study during the monsoon season she admitted that it was difficult.



“Yes it’s a bit difficult to study during the rainy season. But my father used to make a plastic shade,” said Asma.

She also said that she was expecting to get more than what she managed to score.

“I was expecting to score more than 40 percent. But I am happy with my marks,” she said.

Sheikh wants to pursue further studies in Arts. “I will be happy to get admission in any college and many people have come forward to help me and encourage me to study harder,” she added.

Asma’s father Salim Sheikh said, “I am very happy that my daughter has scored 40 percent and it’s a proud movement for me. I only studied till the first standard. People staying here on the footpath hardly study.”

Salim does not have any fixed regular employment. He makes odd sales like selling juice, corn on the streets of Mumbai.

“I came here with my father and have been living here since my childhood. I will be happy if my daughter can make her life stable and successful,” he concluded.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Maharashtra 10th Results 2020: 17-year-old Mumbai footpath dweller scores 40 percent in SSC exam
Jul 30, 2020 11:53 IST
Mumbai: 36-year-old Gawli gang member found dead inside Taloja jail
Jul 30, 2020 11:45 IST
Machinery damaged in fire at NHPC Parbati stage-2 project in Himachal’s Kullu district
Jul 30, 2020 11:48 IST
The Taste with Vir: Two kinds of cockroach
Jul 30, 2020 11:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.