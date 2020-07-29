Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: MSBSHSE to declare class 10 results at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra 10th SSC Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Board class 10th Result 2020 will be declared at 1 pm today. Over 17 lakh students who had taken the Maharashtra SSC Results will be able to check their results, after it is declared. Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education(MSBSHSE) will release the Maharashtra SSC Results 2020 online at www.mahresult.nic.in. Students will have to key in their roll number to check their results.MSBSHE had to cancel the last Geography paper which was scheduled to be held on March 23, due to Coronavirus pandemic. The board would consider marks of written exams only while calculating average scores for the cancelled paper.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

Follow LIVE Updates here: