Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 Date: Here’s when to expect HSC result

Maha HSC Result 2020:Maharashtra Board will soon announce the High School Certificate (HSC) results 2020. The education minister Varsha Gaikwad has earlier announced that the HSC Results will be announced anytime between July 15 and 20.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 19:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maha HSC Result 2020: Maharashtra Board will soon announce the High School Certificate (HSC) results 2020. The education minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier told HT that the HSC Results will be announced anytime between July 15 and 20. The final date for the declaration of result will be announced in the due course of time. As of now, the board has not made any official announcement about the date of result declaration.

Presently, the paper checking for Maharashtra HSC exams has been completed and the answer sheets are being scanned. The minister also said that the answer sheets are being scanned for the re-evaluation process that needs to commence after the results are declared.

The Maharashtra board is mulling to make the revaluation facility online this year due to Covid-19. However, the final decision is yet to be taken.

The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18 while the SSC exams, scheduled from March 3 to March 23, were affected due to the Coronavirus lockdown that was imposed since March 23. The state decided to cancel the class 10th geography exam, which was the last paper. By May-end, Maharashtra announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam. According to the minister, the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 will be declared by July 31.



