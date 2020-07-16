Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: MSBSHSE Board HSC Result declared at mahresult.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday declared the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 board examination on its official website.

Students of class 12 who have appeared in the MSBSHSE HSC examination can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in.

A total of 90.66% of regular students have passed the exam. There is an increase of 4.78% in comparison to last year’s 85.88%.

Nearly 15 lakh students from the state had appeared in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams this year.

More than 3.39 lakh students have registered for the Maharashtra HSC exam from the Mumbai division which also includes Thane, Raigad, and Palghar this year.

Students can also check their Maharashtra HSC examination from the following website:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra/, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The Maharashtra HSC result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

In 2019, over 14.9 lakh students had registered to appear for the Class 12 board examinations. Out of which, 3, 35,000 were registered from the Mumbai division, which includes Thane, Raigad, and Palghar.

Last year, a total of 85.88%of students had passed the Maharashtra HSC examination.