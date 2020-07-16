Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: MSBSHSE Board to declare HSC Result today at mahresults.nic.in

Sections
Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12th or higher secondary certificate (HSC) results today at mahresults.nic.in. Over 15 lakh students will get their results.

Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the class 12th or higher secondary certificate (HSC) results today. The Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 will be announced at 1 pm on July 16. Students will be able to check their results at mahresults.nic.in after it is declared.

This year, around 15 lakh students are registered for Maharashtra HSC Board exam that was conducted from February 18 to March 18. Out of the 15 lakh students, 3.39 lakh students are from Mumbai division alone, including Thane, Raigad and Palghar. A total of 1,919 students with special needs are also registered for the MSBSHSE 12th exams.

MSBSHSE will allow the students to apply for revaluation of their scores between July 17 to July 27 and for photocopy between July 17 and August 5 on the board’s official website. Fees for the same can also be paid online. Students who wish to apply for revaluation have to first secure a photocopy for their papers and then apply for revaluation.



Earlier last week, education minister Varsha Gaikwad had told HT that the HSC Results will be announced anytime between July 15 and 20 while the Maharashtra SSC or class 10th results can be expected before July 30.

