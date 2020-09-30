Maharashtra begins Aadhar enrolment and updation exercise for 64 lakh students

Nearly 64 lakh students across Maharashtra are yet to have their Aadhar card or have not updated their details. (HT file)

Schools in the state have been asked to ensure that all students registered under them get their Aadhar cards in the coming days. Nearly 64 lakh students across Maharashtra are yet to have their Aadhar card or have not updated their details.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the department asked schools to ensure that all students who are yet to get their Aadhar cards or have to still undergo their biometric verification for the same should do the same. “In accordance with the unlock-4 guidelines issued by the state government, facilitation centres are being set up for making Aadhar cards for such students at the local level. Schools should ensure that all the remaining students are covered under the exercise,’ states the circular.

Schools have been asked to ensure that there is no overcrowding at the facilitation centres and all the Covid-19 related protocols are followed during the process. Teachers however said that initiating this exercise at a point when Covid-19 cases are still high across the state is risky. “Records of nearly 64 lakh students have to be updated as per the process. This would pose a big risk for schools as they would have a lot of difficulty in working on such a big scale during the ongoing pandemic. We are requesting the government to push the deadline further and withdraw the current circular,” said Anil Bornare, coordinator of the BJP teachers’ cell which has written to the department in this regard.

Aadhar card data of students is required to avail government subsidies, scholarships and other schemes from time to time.