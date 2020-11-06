Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Maharashtra board 10th, 12th exams will not be held before May 2021: Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra board 10th, 12th exams will not be held before May 2021: Minister Varsha Gaikwad

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class 10 and 12 conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

Updated: Nov 06, 2020, 15:07 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, Mumbai

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class 10 and 12 conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file)

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Friday said the examinations of Class 10 and 12 conducted by the state board will not be held before May 2021 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation.

She told this to reporters here.

“The current situation of coronavirus is likely to last for a longer period. We have discussed the issue of completion of syllabus and holding of exams,” she said.

“The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will not be able to conduct the exams of Class 10 and 12 before May,” Gaikwad said.

“I have also discussed the issue of how much curriculum can be omitted so that teachers can complete the remaining part. We will have to cut at least 25% of the curriculum,” she added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Biden takes lead from Trump in Georgia, a first for Democratic candidate since 1992
Nov 06, 2020 15:52 IST
Nepal and India have long-standing special relationship: KP Sharma Oli
Nov 06, 2020 15:08 IST
Ensure there’s no smog in Delhi after Diwali break: SC tells Centre
Nov 06, 2020 14:06 IST
Supreme Court shields Arnab Goswami from arrest in assembly privilege case
Nov 06, 2020 15:42 IST

latest news

‘A privilege to watch’: Shane Bond names ‘World’s best T20 fast bowler’
Nov 06, 2020 16:05 IST
Mithai making a comeback
Nov 06, 2020 16:03 IST
WhatsApp Pay now available for India users. Here’s how it will work
Nov 06, 2020 16:02 IST
US Election 2020: Donald Trump alleges ‘Twitter is out of control’
Nov 06, 2020 16:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.