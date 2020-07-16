Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020: Check MSBSHSE HSC results on these websites

Sections
Updated: Jul 16, 2020 11:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan times New Delhi

Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020. (HT file )

Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC), or Class 12 board examination on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1 pm.

Once the results are declared, students will be able to check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in.

Around 15 lakh students from the state had appeared in the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exams this year.

This year, over 3.39 lakh students are registered from the Mumbai division which also includes Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. The exam was conducted in more than 500 centres in the division.



Alternatively, students can also check their Maharashtra HSC examination on the following website:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra/, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

Last year, over 14.9 lakh students had registered to appear for the HSC examinations, which were conducted from February 21 and March 20, 2019. Of the total number of students, 3, 35,000 were registered from the Mumbai division, which includes Thane, Raigad, and Palghar. A total of 85.88%of students had passed the examination in 2019.

