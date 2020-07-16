Sections
Home / Education / Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2020: Girls outshine boys in MSBSHSE HSC exams

Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2020: Girls outshine boys in MSBSHSE HSC exams

Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020: Students of class 12 who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 12 examination can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 13:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020. (HT file)

Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examination. This year 90.66% of regular students have passed the examination.

Follow Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020 live updates

A total of 14,13,687 students appeared in the MSBSHSE HSC examination in 2020, out of which, 12,81712 students cleared the examination. Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.88, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.04%.

Also Read: Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: MSBSHSE Board HSC Result declared at mahresult.nic.in

In the Science stream, 96.93% of students have passed. In Commerce and Vocational stream 91.27% and 86.07% of students have passed respectively. In Arts stream 82.63% of students have cleared the exam.

Also Read: MSBSHSE Board 12th results today: When and where to check Maharashtra HSC results online



Konkan region recorded the highest pass percentage in the Maharashtra HSC examination, with 95.89% of students passing the examination. The lowest pass percentage has been recorded by Aurangabad region where 88.18% of students have passed.



Also Read: Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020: Check MSBSHSE HSC results on these websites

Students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 12 examination can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Also Read: Maharashtra HSC Results 2020 declared: Here’s direct link to check MSBSHSE Board class 12 marks

Here’s a direct link to check the results.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The Maharashtra HSC result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

Students can also check their Maharashtra HSC examination from the following website:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra/, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rebel leader Sachin Pilot moves court against Rajasthan speakers’s disqualification notice
Jul 16, 2020 13:41 IST
Saudi Aramco joins Exxon, BP, Shell in pledging to curb emissions
Jul 16, 2020 13:30 IST
Ex-Maharashtra SEC chief dies of Covid-19
Jul 16, 2020 13:29 IST
‘Disengagement an intricate process, needs constant verification’: Army
Jul 16, 2020 13:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.