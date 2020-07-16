Maharashtra Board Class 12 Result 2020: Girls outshine boys in MSBSHSE HSC exams

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra Board class 12 result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday announced the result of Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 board examination. This year 90.66% of regular students have passed the examination.

A total of 14,13,687 students appeared in the MSBSHSE HSC examination in 2020, out of which, 12,81712 students cleared the examination. Girls have outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 93.88, while the pass percentage of boys is 88.04%.

In the Science stream, 96.93% of students have passed. In Commerce and Vocational stream 91.27% and 86.07% of students have passed respectively. In Arts stream 82.63% of students have cleared the exam.

Konkan region recorded the highest pass percentage in the Maharashtra HSC examination, with 95.89% of students passing the examination. The lowest pass percentage has been recorded by Aurangabad region where 88.18% of students have passed.

Students who have appeared in the MSBSHSE class 12 examination can check their marks on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Here’s a direct link to check the results.

Steps to check Maharashtra HSC results 2020:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “HSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The Maharashtra HSC result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

Students can also check their Maharashtra HSC examination from the following website:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra/, mahresult.nic.in, and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in