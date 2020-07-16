Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 Live: MSBSHSE to declare class 12 results at mahresult.nic.in, latest updates

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2020 Live Updates: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams at 1pm today. Students who have taken the Maharashtra HSC exam will be able to check their results on the board’s official website — mahresult.nic.in. Over 15 lakh students were registered for Maharashtra Board class 12th exam this year.The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18 . Out of the 15 lakh registered students, 3.39 lakh students are from Mumbai division alone, which consists of Thane, Raigad and Palghar. A total of 1,919 students with special needs were registered for the MSBSHSE exams.

