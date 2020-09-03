Sections
Maharashtra Class 10th, 12th October exams postponed

The examination for those who fail the Class X and XII examinations of the state board, which is generally held in October, will be deferred this year, said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 08:58 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

“Given the COVID-19 situation, we have decided to postpone the examinations,” she told reporters here on Wednesday.

Asked when these exams would be conducted, the minister said the decision will be taken considering the prevailing situation in November or December.

