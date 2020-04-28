Sections
Maharashtra education department looking at UGC TV channel to teach school students

Maharashtra education department looking at UGC TV channel to teach school students

While the state education department has started circulating online learning material from the beginning of this month, it is yet to begin with online teaching.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 16:25 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times Mumbai

With uncertainly over schools reopening in the month of June, teachers have urged the state education department to look at the idea of using television for teaching.

In a letter addressed to education minister Varsha Gaikwad, teachers have said that the government needs to come up with a contingency plan for the new academic year in case schools cannot open even in June. “ Even as the government has announced a lockdown unto May 3, in areas such as Mumbai, Pune and other red zones which still have new cases coming up, this will most likely be pushed further. In such a case, it might not be possible to reopen schools as per the usual schedule in June. Anticipating this, the government needs to have a plan in place for learning after the vacation period is over,” said Anil Bornare, president, BJP Teacher’s wing that has written to the government on Tuesday.

While the state education department has started circulating online learning material from the beginning of this month, it is yet to begin with online teaching. As vacations were announced for schools after April 15, only teaching has not begun yet.”We have to anticipate the issues that might arise in future or else a lot of time will be lost later. Even in places where there is poor internet connectivity , TV has reached,” said a teacher from a suburban school.

An official from the education department said that talks are on with different stakeholders to ensure that some slots are made available on UGC’s channel for remote learning. “This content will be made available soon,” said the official.



