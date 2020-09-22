Maharashtra education department orders inspection against four private schools over fee hike

A few days after the state education department formed committees to address the complaints with respect to fee hikes in private schools, it has now ordered an inspection of four such schools in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai.

In a circular issued by the office of the deputy director on September 16, two committees of department officials have been formed to look into the complaints of parents from different schools. Schools whose names are mentioned in the list are- St Josephs’ school in Panvel, Euro school in Thane, Universal School in Ghatkopar and Bright Star Fellowship International school in Grant Road. The officials appointed by the department will inspect the documents of these schools pertaining to the last 7 years.

While Euro School did not respond to comments, Universal school said that it would respond after ‘taking legal opinion’. A spokesperson from the Xaviers’ group that runs St Joseph school said, “The concerned education officer has issued a letter to the school on September 10 and the same has been replied to.” Officials at Bright Start Fellowship School could not be reached for a comment.

“Private schools have the powers to fix their own fees as per the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees Act) 2011. However, the act has set some rules with respect to a cap on the percentage fee hike, duration after which it can be imposed and has also laid down the procedure for its approval by the Parent Teachers Association. However some parents have alleged that schools are not following these norms. We have thus asked for an inspection of such schools to verify their documents,” said a senior official from the department.

Last week, several parents from different schools in the city met Bacchu Kadu, state minister for school education. Jayant Jain, president of the Forum for Fairness in Education coordinated with the delegation of parents from around 35 schools. In the days to come, the department plans to inspect more schools. “We are doing it in phases as we are short staffed due to Covid-19 related restrictions,” added the official.