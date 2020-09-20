Maharashtra: Experts raise concerns over the relaxation in age criteria for nursery, Class 1 admissions

The earlier cutoff date for both these admissions was set at September 30. This effectively means that a 2.5 year old and a 5.5 year old child can get admission to nursery and Class 1 respectively from 2021-22. (HT file)

Two days after the state education department relaxed the cut-off date for age criteria to nursery and Class 1 admissions in the state, experts have raised concerns over the new norms.

As per a government resolution released on September 18, a child has to complete 3 years by December 31 to be eligible for pre-primary/nursery admissions. Similarly, the child should have completed 6 years by the same date for admission to Class 1.

Rohan Bhatt, trustee, Children’s Academy Group of schools said, “For CBSE/ICSE schools which begin their academic year in the month of April, even a child who is 2 years 3 months old will be eligible for nursery admissions. This is a big concern for educationists as it might have a detrimental impact on the development of children who start schooling at such a young age. Several research studies have shown the importance of age appropriate learning which might not be achieved in this case.”

Swati Popat Vats, president of the Early Childhood Association said that there will also be disparity between two children whose age differs by 6 months. “For example, 2.5-year-olds are able to use sentences of 2-3 words while 3-year-old toddlers can usually use sentences of upto 5 words or more. Curriculum designed for nursery is more in line with the 3-year-old development domains and 2.5-year-old would struggle to cope with it,” she added.