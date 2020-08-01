Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2020: Class 11 registration process begins today

Sections
Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2020: Students will be able to complete only Part I of the application form. The department has said that it will notify students on the dates for filling Part 2 later.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 20:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New delhi

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2020. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2020: Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday inaugurated the web portal for class 11 or first-year junior college (FYJC) admission in Maharashtra Government schools. The admission process is for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune and Pimpari-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas along with Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik and Aurangabad Municipal Corporations.

The Minister on her official twitter handle writes, “For 11th Online Admission Process in Mumbai Metropolitan Area, Pune-Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nagpur Municipal Area https://11thadmission.org.in This website was inaugurated today.” 

This year, several features have been added to the admission portal. The students would be allowed to address their grievances with respect to filling online application forms. Students will also be given a time period of 3 months to submit their original documents to the college.

Students will be able to complete only Part 1 of the application form. The department has said that it will notify students on the dates for filling Part 2 later.



Recently, Maharashtra board on July 29 announced the results of the SSC or class 10 examination on its official website. A total of 93.32% of students passed the examination. This year, girls have outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 96.99%, while the pass percentage of boys is 93.90%.

Here’s a direct link to apply online for Maharashtra Class 11 admissions.

