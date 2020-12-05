Sections
Home / Education / Maharashtra FYJC second merit list 2020 released, here's how to check

Maharashtra FYJC second merit list 2020 released, here’s how to check

Maharashtra FYJC second merit list 2020: Students who have registered for admissions to FYJC under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check the merit list online at 11thadmission.org.in.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 12:43 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra FYJC second merit list 2020. (Screengrab)

Maharashtra FYJC second merit list 2020: Maharashtra School Education and Sports Department on Saturday released the First Year Junior College (FYJC) second merit list 2020 on its official website.

Students who have registered for admissions to FYJC under the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) can check the merit list online at 11thadmission.org.in.

After the first admission round, which was completed in September, around 2.42 lakh seats remained vacant for admissions in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Following are direct link to check Maharashtra FYJC second merit list 2020 (region-wise):



Mumbai



Pune



Nagpur



Nashik



How to check Maharashtra FYJC second merit list 2020:



1) Visit the official website at 11thadmission.org.in



2) On the homepage, click on the region

3) Click on the tab that reads, ‘Allotment list’

3) Enter the details

4) Click on search

The state government has revealed that admissions to all courses will now take place without the 12% SEBC quota, it has also clarified through its recent government resolution (GR) that admissions under the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) quota that have already been confirmed before September 9 will remain intact.

