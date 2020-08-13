Sections
Home / Education / Maharashtra Governor asks varsities to spread awareness on organ donation

Maharashtra Governor asks varsities to spread awareness on organ donation

Koshyari has asked vice chancellors of universities in the state to create awareness about organ donation among students, teachers, staff and the general public from Thursday till August 20, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday said.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 11:48 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (HT file)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has asked all universities in the state to observe Organ Donation Week from Thursday and spread awareness among people about the importance of organ donation.

World Organ Donation Day is observed every year on August 13.

Koshyari has asked vice chancellors of universities in the state to create awareness about organ donation among students, teachers, staff and the general public from Thursday till August 20, a press release issued by the Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday said.

The governor’s instructions have been conveyed to vice chancellors by his principal secretary, it said.



Many universities have communicated that they are organising awareness programmes on Thursday, the statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: PM Modi says reforms will change how we pay taxes and all the latest news
Aug 13, 2020 13:10 IST
Centre distributes 30 million N95 masks, 12 million PPEs to states
Aug 13, 2020 13:01 IST
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2020: Registration to fill 194 junior resident vacancies ends today
Aug 13, 2020 12:59 IST
Ram Temple trust head tests Covid positive
Aug 13, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.