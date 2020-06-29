Sections
Home / Education / Maharashtra governor calls for adopting new online teaching tools

Maharashtra governor calls for adopting new online teaching tools

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Sunday said higher education institutions should think of adopting new online tools of teaching and learning.

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 09:43 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Mumbai

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Sunday said higher education institutions should think of adopting new online tools of teaching and learning.

Mentioning that even IIT Bombay has decided to conduct its classes online, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Koshyari called for a holistic view to see if new technology is foolproof, harmonious and practicable.

The governor was speaking at the inauguration of a webinar on “New Age Tools for Teaching Online’ which was organised by Academisthan, a platform for teaching faculty serving in higher education institutions.

Mentioning that students will not be happy if they are passed without writing examinations, the governor expressed the view that new technology can be used for conducting exams.



He said thought can be given to provide computers to those not possessing them for writing examinations.

Founder of Academisthan and Chancellor’s nominee on the management council of the University of Mumbai, Deepak Kumar Mukadam, informed the meeting that more than 6,000 teachers had registered themselves for the three-day webinar.

Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai Suhas Pednekar, VC of SNDT Women’s University Shashikala Wanjari and VCs of other varsities in Maharashtra also attended the event.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Shekhar to meet Sushant’s family in Patna, urges Bihar CM for CBI probe
Jun 29, 2020 10:08 IST
A rare flower blooms amid slump in tourism in JK’s Bhaderwah
Jun 29, 2020 10:01 IST
Child gets a 10-week-old puppy. Her reaction is priceless. Watch
Jun 29, 2020 09:58 IST
Indraprastha University to lead project to develop low-cost test for detecting Covid-19 antibodies
Jun 29, 2020 09:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.