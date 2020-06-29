Maharashtra governor calls for adopting new online teaching tools

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyarion Sunday said higher education institutions should think of adopting new online tools of teaching and learning.

Mentioning that even IIT Bombay has decided to conduct its classes online, in view of the COVID-19 outbreak, Koshyari called for a holistic view to see if new technology is foolproof, harmonious and practicable.

The governor was speaking at the inauguration of a webinar on “New Age Tools for Teaching Online’ which was organised by Academisthan, a platform for teaching faculty serving in higher education institutions.

Mentioning that students will not be happy if they are passed without writing examinations, the governor expressed the view that new technology can be used for conducting exams.

He said thought can be given to provide computers to those not possessing them for writing examinations.

Founder of Academisthan and Chancellor’s nominee on the management council of the University of Mumbai, Deepak Kumar Mukadam, informed the meeting that more than 6,000 teachers had registered themselves for the three-day webinar.

Vice Chancellor of University of Mumbai Suhas Pednekar, VC of SNDT Women’s University Shashikala Wanjari and VCs of other varsities in Maharashtra also attended the event.