Maharashtra Governor inaugurates Atma Nirbhar Bharat Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University

The cell has been created to promote innovation and creativity among youths and students from Maharashtra, the Governor’s office informed.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 17:29 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Raigad

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (HT file)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday virtually inaugurated Atma Nirbhar Bharat Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, said Governor’s office.

The cell has been created to promote innovation and creativity among youths and students from Maharashtra, the Governor’s office informed.

The Governor called for adopting and promoting mother tongue, awakening self-confidence and encouraging enterprise among youths to create Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, VC Dr Rama Sastry, Vice Chancellors of various universities, Principals were present in the event.



