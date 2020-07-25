Maharashtra govt cuts syllabus for classes 1 to 12 by 25 per cent

Sections
The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced that syllabus for Classes 1 to 12 will be reduced by 25 per cent so as to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus pandemic.

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said details of which lessons from textbooks have been omitted will be uploaded on the website of the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT).

 

Since schools have not reopened physically, the government wants to ease the burden on students, so the syllabus will be reduced by 25 per cent for the academic year 2020-21, she said in a statement.



While schools remain closed, the academic year has started from June 15 and various alternative methods of learning are being adopted, the minister said.

