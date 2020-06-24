Maharashtra govt simplifies FYJC Class 11 admissions process for 2020-21

In wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra education department has simplified the admission process for first year junior college for academic year 2020-21.

As per the new guidelines which were issued late on Tuesday, there will be no first-come-first-served (FCFS) rounds for admissions this year. Instead, special rounds will be conducted for students who do not get admission in regular rounds. FCFS rounds usually follow regular admission rounds where students can claim seats against vacancies across colleges in a particular city or district. Similarly, zero round for admissions where students who wish to take admissions for Bi-focal courses has been scrapped and these admissions would now happen in regular rounds.

In order to make sure that students can apply for admissions without having to physically go anywhere, the department will make provision for uploading documents on the online portal. Similarly, admission booklets will also be given online, and students can also pay fees in the same manner.

This year, the government has decided to increase quota for students with special needs from 3% to 4% while the quota for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes(SEBC) has been reduced from 16% to 12% in accordance with state rules from time to time. A total of 50% seats in junior colleges affiliated to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation would be reserved for students of civic body schools.

As per the education department, results of Class 10 will be out by July end and the admission process for FYJC would begin in August.