Maharashtra govt won’t conduct final year exams due to Covid-19 crisis: Minister

The Disaster Management Authority led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reaffirmed its earlier decision not to conduct final year exam due to COVID-19 crisis, said State Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant on Monday.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 09:21 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

“We will continue our previous decision which was taken in the Disaster Management Committee meeting. The government never said that it will not conduct final exams. Exams will be conducted but only after the COVID-19 situation improves,” Samant told the media here.

Asked about the UGC’s directives, Samant said, “Disaster Management Authority’s decision overrules University Act and state government’s Act, that’s why UGC should take stock of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra. UGC should discuss the matter with state and then take the decision.”

Earlier, the UGC has issued revised guidelines regarding the conduct of terminal semesters and final year exams by universities and educational institutions. It has been suggested that exams may be completed by September in online or offline modes.



