Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Maharashtra health university’s divisional centre to come up in Latur

Maharashtra health university’s divisional centre to come up in Latur

A divisional centre of the Nashik -based Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will come up here in the Marathwada region of the state.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 10:34 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Latur

A divisional centre of the Nashik -based Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will come up here in the Marathwada region of the state.

The state government has decided to sanction the divisional centre of the health university in Latur, which is emerging as an educational hub, said a statement from the local office of Medical Education Minister Amit Deshmukh on Friday.

Deshmukh is also the guardian minister of Latur district.

Divisional offices of at least 25 to 30 government departments, including health, transport, co-operative, charity and water resources, are located in the central Maharashtra city.

After the Nashik-headquartered MUHS began functioning, its divisional centers were established at five places - Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nagpur and Kolhapur.

Now the Aurangabad divisional centre will be bifurcated to set up the MUHS facility in Latur, said the statement.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
TMC MLA Silbhadra Datta resigns from party
by hindustantimes.com
Blatant interference, says Kejriwal on transfer of 3 IPS officers from Bengal
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray

latest news

Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant hurls abuses at Nikki Tamboli
by HT Entertainment Desk
Centre calls top Bengal officers again after state’s strong reaction
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
4 teenagers drown in Penna river in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district, 3 missing
by Srinivasa Rao Apparasu | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
After a record run, Burger King shares crash 10%
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Mallika Soni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.