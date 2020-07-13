Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2020 not to be declared tomorrow, says MSBSHE official

Maharashtra HSC Results 2020: Maharashtra class 12th or High School Certificate (HSC) Result will not be declared tomorrow. Refuting some media reports, an official of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHE) told Hindustan Times, that the Maha HSC result will not be declared on July 14. However, the final date for the declaration of Maha HSC Result has not been finalised yet. The board will announce the date of result declaration in the due course of time.

Earlier last week, education minister Varsha Gaikwad had told HT that the HSC Results will be announced anytime between July 15 and 20. Students can expect their MSBSHE class 12th results 2020 before July 20.

Once the result is declared, students will be able to check their results on hindustantimes.com. Students are advised to register on our result portal for free to get instant SMS alert as soon as the MSBSE Result 2020 is declared.

The Maharashtra HSC exams were held from February 18 to March 18 while the SSC exams. The evaluation of answer sheet has already been completed and the copies are being scanned, the minister had told HT on July 10. This year, the MSBSHE is mulling to make the revaluation facility online due to the Coronavirus pandemic. However, the final decision is yet to be taken.

(with inputs from Ankita Bhatkhande in Mumbai)

