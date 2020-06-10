Maharashtra HSC results 2020: MSBSHSE unlikely to declare Class 12 results today

Sections
Maharashtra HSC results 2020: It may be recalled that the state high court has in the past directed the Maharashtra government to announce HSC, SSC Results by June 10.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 14:30 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra HSC results 2020. (HT file)

Maharashtra HSC results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is not expected to declare the results of Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 examinations on Wednesday, June 10. Results will not be out because no notification has been released from the board about the declaration of the result yet. The board generally releases a notification about the declaration one day in advance.

It may be recalled that the state high court has in the past directed the Maharashtra government to announce HSC, SSC Results by June 10. Earlier, this year an official from the education department had also said the results of SSC and HSC board exams in the state are likely to be declared by the second week of June.

But this year results and examinations are being delayed throughout the country due to the spread of coronavirus disease.

Maharashtra HSC examinations were conducted before the lockdown began, while the Geography paper of SSC exams could not be held. The Maharashtra board in May cancelled the SSC Geography exam and said that the students will be awarded an average of the marks obtained in the other five subjects for the last paper.



