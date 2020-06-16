Sections
Home / Education / Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020: MSBSHSE to declare 10th, 12th results in July, says state education minister

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020: MSBSHSE to declare 10th, 12th results in July, says state education minister

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020: Students who have appeared in the Maharashtra HSC and SSC examinations will be able to check their results online at maharesult.nic.in after it is declared.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:44 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020. (HT file)

Maharashtra HSC, SSC Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the results of Maharashtra HSC or Class 12 examinations by mid-July and Maharashtra SSC or class 10 examination results by end of July. Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced this on Tuesday, June 16.

Students who have appeared in the Maharashtra HSC and SSC examinations will be able to check their results online at maharesult.nic.in after it is declared.

Maharashtra Class 12th board examinations were conducted before the lockdown began, while the Geography paper of SSC exams which was earlier scheduled for March 23 could not be held. The Maharashtra board in May cancelled the SSC Geography exam and said that the students will be awarded an average of the marks obtained in the other five subjects for the last paper.

