Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Maharashtra International Sports University to produce experts: Kedar

Maharashtra International Sports University to produce experts: Kedar

Following international standards in any field is the new basic and it won’t be any different for the International Sports University, Maharashtra, to be set up here, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Friday.

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 20:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

Sunil Kedar, sports minister of Maharashtra (HT File)

Following international standards in any field is the new basic and it won’t be any different for the International Sports University, Maharashtra, to be set up here, state Sports Minister Sunil Kedar said on Friday.

An official statement quoted him as saying the aim was to create “a place with facilities of international standards, where students will get expertise” help Maharashtra and India become a “superpower in the field of sports”.

He said the ISU was set up in Pune due to Balewadi’s ready infrastructure, adding that setting it up in any other city would have entailed costs, and time to get approvals.

“We have very good infrastructure ready here, all we have to do is to plan and start the academics. Pune has a rich sports culture and we hope the International Sports University will benefit the city and vice versa,” he said.



Kedar said the university, which will come up at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, will start operations from academic year 2021-2022.

Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Omprakash Bakoria said the sports department had written to Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad for tie-ups for courses like sports technology, sports governance and sports management.” The University will offer various courses including Physical & Sports Education, Sports Sciences & Sports Medicine, Sports Technology, Sports Governance, Sports Management, Sports Media and Communication, Sports Coaching and Training.

The intake capacity for each course would be 50 students.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Dharavi reports no new Covid-19 case for the first time since April
by hindustatimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
From BJP to Mamata Banerjee, a 10,000 farmer rally challenge in Kolkata
by HT Correspondent
What’s in Centre’s trial run ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout
by hindustantimes.com, Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Union ministers say govt is committed to farmers’ welfare amid protests against farm laws
by Amandeep Shukla

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: BJP challenges Mamata Banerjee to organise a 10,000-farmer rally in Kolkata and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Maharashtra International Sports University to produce experts: Kedar
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
PM Modi accuses TMC, CPI(M) of playing politics with farmers; Mamata hits back
by Tanmay Chatterjee
Shibani shares loved-up photo with Farhan on Christmas, Anusha complains
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.