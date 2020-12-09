Maharashtra Metro Recruitment: 139 vacancies notified for engineer, technician, station controller
Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MAHA Metro) has invited online applications for supervisory and non- supervisory posts. There are 86 vacancies for supervisory posts of section engineer and station controller/ train operator/ train collector and section engineer and 53 vacancies for non-supervisory posts of technician. Aspirants can apply online at mahametro.org from December 14 to January 21, 2021.
Maharahstra Metro Recruitment: Vacancy Details for Supervisory posts
Station Controller/Train Operator/Train Controller: 56 Posts
Eligibility-
Three years engineering Diploma in Electrical/ /Electronics/ Mechanical Branch from a Govt. recognized University / Institute. Knowledge of Marathi Language in all three attributes i.e. Read, Speak and write is compulsory. This is subject to verification before selection.
Section Engineer (Electrical): 04 Posts
Section Engineer (IT): 01 Post
Section Engineer (Electronics): 05 Posts
Section Engineer (Mechanical): 01 Post
Eligibility:
Four year bachelor’s degree in engineering (B.E/ B. Tech) from a Govt. recognized University / Institute in respective discipline noted against the post. Knowledge of Marathi Language in all three attributes i.e. Read, Speak and write is compulsory. This is subject to verification before selection
Junior Engineer (Electrical): 08 Posts
Junior Engineer (Electronics): 03 Posts
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): 06 Posts
Junior Engineer (Civil)- 02 Posts
Eligibility:
Three years engineering Diploma from a Govt. recognised University / Institute in respective discipline noted against the post. Knowledge of Marathi Language in all three attributes i.e. Read, Speak and write is compulsory. This will subject to verification before selection.
Maharahstra Metro Recruitment: Vacancy Details for Non-Supervisory posts
Technician (Electrical)- 23 posts
Technician Fitter -- 13 posts
Technician Civil -- 2 posts
Technician Electronics --13 posts
Technician AC and Refrigeration -- 2 posts
Eligibility:
SSC pass with ITI from NCVT/SCVT recognized Institute in Electrical/Fitter/Mason/Plumber/Electronics/Electronics Mechanic/AC & Refrigeration Trades. Working knowledge of Marathi Language is compulsory.