Maharashtra MPSC state services main Result 2020 declared at mpsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the results of its state services main exam 2019 on its official website at mpsc.gov.in.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra MPSC Result 2020 (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has declared the results of its state services main exam 2019 on its official website at mpsc.gov.in. Candidates who had taken the mains exam can check their results online. MPSC has also released the category-wise cutoff marks along with the results. The exam was conducted for various posts including deputy collector, group A, deputy superintendent of police/ assistant commissioner of police, assistant commissioner of state tax, deputy chief executive officer/ block development officer group A Assistant director, Maharashtra finance and account services, deputy director of industries, Tahsildar, group A,deputy education officer, assistant regional transport officer and other posts.

How to check MPSC Mains results 2020:

Visit the official website at mpsc.gov.in

Click on the result link that reads 07/2019 MPSC Mains result



A PDF file will open

Find your roll number in the merit list.

The cutoff marks for each exam has been mentioned in the result PDF.

