Maharashtra: MUHS final year exams between July 15-27

Final year exams of Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) will be conducted from July 15 to July 27, Examination Controller Dr Ajit Pathak said in Nashik on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 08:45 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Nashik

The time-table for written and practical exams have been uploaded on the MUHS website, he said.

“For convenience of students and affiliated colleges, these examinations have been organized in a phased manner and at the colleges where the students have taken admissions,” Pathak informed.

