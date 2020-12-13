Sections
Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 released at mahacet.org, here's direct link

Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra NEET counselling 2020 in the state can check the list online at mahacet.org.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 20:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020. (Screengrab )

Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance test (CET) cell on Sunday released the second selection list for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 counselling process on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra NEET UG counselling 2020 in the state can check the list online at mahacet.org.

As per the schedule, the last date of Joining and filling Status Retention Form to the selected college during second round for MBBS/BDS Courses is December 18, 2020.

Direct link to check Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020.



How to check Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020:



Visit the official website at mahacet.org



On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020

The Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.

