Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 to be released today, here’s how to check

Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance test (CET) cell will release the second selection list for the Maharashtra NEET UG 2020 counselling process on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at 8pm on its official website.

Once the selection list is released, candidates who have registered for the NEET UG 2020 in the state can check the list online at mahacet.org.

According to the schedule, the last date of Joining and filling Status Retention Form to the selected college during second round for MBBS/BDS Courses is December 18, 2020. The CET cell will also release a new seat matrix after including the 260 seats surrendered from AIQ, at noon on December 13.

The second round of AIQ in undergraduate medical and dental admissions ended on December 8 and the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) returned all vacant seats from AIQ to respective state governments, to include those seats in general CAP rounds. Maharashtra received 222 MBBS and 40 BDS seats from the AIQ quota which will now be included across reserved and the open category and will be allotted in the second and consecutive seat allotment lists.

How to check Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 after it is released:

Visit the official website at mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the NEET UG 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Click on the link to check Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020

The Maharashtra NEET second selection list 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the list and take its print out for future use.