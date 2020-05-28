Maharashtra PG medical admissions: Allegations that applicants are submitting fake certificates for EWS quota

Post-graduate medical and dental admissions in Maharashtra are currently underway but students have new problems to face. While a petition is currently pending in the Bombay high court to determine the inclusion of economically weaker sections (EWS) quota in PG admissions this year, students are now raising concerns over the fake certificate racket that allegedly many under the EWS quota have resorted to in order to bag a seat in an institute of their choice.

Concerned students have written numerous emails to the state common entrance test (CET) cell, also the admission conducting body, seeking help in the matter.

“EWS certificates is determined on the basis of the entire family’s income and are approved by local revenue authority but in many cases, applicants are not revealing the properties the family owns or shares the income of only one parent and gets the certificate approved,” said one of the PG aspirant on condition of anonymity.

In a letter addressed to the CET cell, students have demanded the setting up an independent panel consisting of unreserved class individuals to scrutinise the documents submitted by EWS applicants and check the authenticity of the same. “An independent panel like Niti Aayog needs to be in place where people can report such frauds with proof. Then the government can take necessary action,” said Sudha Shenoy, parent of a medical student.

Despite approaching the CET cell authorities, very little help has come their way. “CET cell has clarified that they are not the authority to check facts of the income certificates, and therefore can’t help much. We hope to reach out to the health and education minister soon about this issue,” said another student.

At present, the state CET cell has already announced the first round of seat allocation and students have been asked to confirm seats online. The second round will only be announced once the second round of the all India quota (AIQ) seats ends on June 22.

Milind Borikar, Collector, Mumbai Suburban, said that each students submits an application with all necessary documents including income of all sources of family. “The student also submits an affidavit mentioning income details of the the family and the Income Tax Returns (ITR) records of the family and only then do we approve the application. If any wrongdoing is surfaced at the time of the application or even after admissions are done, we cancel the income certificate and that student’s admission stands cancelled immediately,” he said, adding that all documents are scrutinised thoroughly.

Last year, 80% of students eligible to apply under the EWS quota could not do so because of delay in getting the certificates.