Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra rains: Savitribai Phule Pune University postpones online, offline exams

Maharashtra rains: Savitribai Phule Pune University postpones online, offline exams

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the online and offline examinations scheduled for today, due to heavy rainfall alert in the region. The revised schedule will be announced later.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 10:52 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Pune

Water logged at Swargate ST stand due to heavy rain in Pune (HT )

The Savitribai Phule Pune University has postponed the online and offline examinations scheduled for today, due to heavy rainfall alert in the region. The revised schedule will be announced later.

“Final year exams scheduled for today have been postponed in view of heavy rain and alert issued by IMD for Pune and adjoining districts. The exams were being conducted online for final year students by Savitribai Phule Pune University while those who could not attend it online were provided offline option as well. Hence both the exams scheduled for today have been postponed, the revised schedule to be declared later,” the University said in a statement.

Meanwhile, as various parts of Maharashtra are on high alert following excessive rains, traffic movement halted at Sinhagad Road due to waterlogging.

A flood-like situation has occurred in the Baramati river following a rise in water level.

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) has deployed two teams in Maharashtra -- one each in Latur and Solapur for rescue operations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal PM Oli’s cabinet reshuffle holds an outreach message to India
Oct 15, 2020 11:09 IST
Per capita GDP increased by 30%: Officials on criticism over IMF report
Oct 15, 2020 09:26 IST
Kerala gold smuggling accused have links with Dawood Ibrahim’s gang: NIA
Oct 15, 2020 00:16 IST
‘Congress’ game plan won’t work this time’: HD Kumaraswamy attacks former ally
Oct 15, 2020 09:22 IST

latest news

Leverage Covid-19 to reform justice delivery
Oct 15, 2020 11:26 IST
Rains relent in Pune after wreaking havoc, creating flood like situation
Oct 15, 2020 11:26 IST
In China’s Qingdao, two officials punished for latest Covid-19 case outbreak
Oct 15, 2020 11:25 IST
Nations League: Eriksen penalty earns Denmark win over 10-man England
Oct 15, 2020 11:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.