Sections
Home / Education / Maharashtra schools in remote areas with no Covid- 19 cases should reopen: CM

Maharashtra schools in remote areas with no Covid- 19 cases should reopen: CM

Schools in remote areas of Maharashtra without internet connectivity and unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic should be reopened by implementing social distancing norms, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:48 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, Mumbai

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (ANI)

Schools in remote areas of Maharashtra without internet connectivity and unaffected by the coronavirus pandemic should be reopened by implementing social distancing norms, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday.

Stressing that the new academic year should begin in June, as in the normal times, the CM also called for the need to develop and strengthen online educationsystem in the state.

Maharashtra is worst affected by the coronavirus pandemic with 65,168 cases and 2,197 deaths so far.

“In remote areas, where there is no internet connectivity and coronavirus pandemic spread, schools should be reopened by implementing social distancing norms. In places where there is a problem in physically restarting schools, the option of online education must be used,” he told officials of the School Education department and Minister Varsha Gaikwad in a meeting held via video conferencing.



While it is not necessary that schools must restart now, the department should develop and strengthen the online education system in the long run, he said.

“Coronavirus pandemic shouldn’t be a roadblock in the education of children. The academic year (2020-21) must start from June. Maharashtra should set an example before the rest of the country,” said Thackeray.

He said Google platforms could be used onan experimental basis.

“Education is a necessity which cannot be allowed to be stopped, he said.

The CM also said that premises of schools currently used as a coronavirus quarantine facility should be disinfected and sanitised before making them reusable.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

200 special trains start operations from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1
May 31, 2020 18:03 IST
Swarovski appoints new Creative Director
May 31, 2020 18:06 IST
Divyanka Tripathi shares throwback pics as an NCC cadet
May 31, 2020 18:01 IST
Virtual classes for Kerala school students from tomorrow
May 31, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.