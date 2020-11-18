Sections
Maharashtra SET exam date 2020 announced at setexam.unipune.ac.in, check details

Maharashtra SET exam date 2020: Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra SET examination can check the exam schedule online at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 14:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra SET exam date 2020. (HT file )

Maharashtra SET exam date 2020: The Savitribai Phule Pune University has released the SET exam date on its official website. According to the schedule, the varsity will conduct the SET examination on December 27, 2020.

Candidates who have registered for the Maharashtra SET examination can check the exam schedule online at setexam.unipune.ac.in.

Direct link to check Maharashtra SET exam date 2020

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on June 28, 2020, but was later postponed owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The SET examination conducted by Savitribai Phule Pune University for the states of Maharashtra and Goa was scheduled on 28th June, 2020. Due to Covid-19 pandemic, the said SET examination was postponed. The said postponed examination is now rescheduled on 27th December, 2020. The information of the examination will be published from time to time on the website http://setexam.unipune.ac.in/,” reads the official notice.

