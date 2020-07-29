Sections
Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 declared, 93.32% pass, girls outsmart boys

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Students after their 10th SSC Result were declared online at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) on Wednesday announced the results of the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board examination on its official website. A total of 93.32% of students passed the examination.

This year, girls have outsmarted boys with a pass percentage of 96.99%, while the pass percentage of boys is 93.90%.

The highest pass percentage has been recorded in the Konkan region, where 98.77% of students have passed the examination while the lowest pass percentage was recorded in the Aurangabad region, where 92% of students passed the exam.

A total of 5,39,373 students have secured first division with merit. A total of 5,50,809 students have first division, 3,30,588 students have second division, and 80,334 have third division.



Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Maharashtra class 10 board examinations can check their results online at mahresults.nic.in.

Alternatively, students can also check their MSBSHE SSC results from the following websites:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

