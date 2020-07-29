Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 declared, here’s direct link to check MSBSHE class 10 results

Sections
Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: Students of class 10 who have appeared in the Maharashtra class 10 board examinations can check their results online at mahresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020. (Screengrab)

Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) on Wednesday announced the results of the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board examination on its official website.

The overall success rate (freshers and repeaters) for the state is 93.32% up from last year’s 75.53%. The freshers recorded a success rate of 95.30% while 75.86% of repeaters passed.

The board had scheduled the MSBSHE SSC examinations to be held from March 3 to March 23. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, the state decided to cancel the geography exam.



Earlier, the Maharashtra board had said that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received by the students in other subjects of the exam.

Alternatively, students can also check their MSBSHE SSC results from the following websites:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

Direct link to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

