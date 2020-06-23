Sections
Home / Education / Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 date: Class 10th, 12th results likely in July, says official

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 date: Class 10th, 12th results likely in July, says official

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 date: Results of class 12 (HSC) examinations may be declared by July 15 and that of class 10 (SSC) exam likely by July-end, said Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale in a virtual meeting of Education department.

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 00:54 IST

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, Mumbai

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 date (HT file )

Maharashtra SSC, HSC Results 2020 date: Results of Maharashtra Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 are likely to be declared in July, a top official said on Monday.

Results of class 12 (HSC) examinations may be declared by July 15 and that of class 10 (SSC) exam likely by July-end, said Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education chairperson Shakuntala Kale in a virtual meeting of Education department.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad also attended the meeting.

Thackeray, who recently instructed initiating online pilot projects at the start of the academic year, watched demonstration of online classes during the meeting.



He directed the school education department to ensure that syllabi of classes 1 to 12, which are available in the electronic form, is compatible to be accessed from all devices, and is available offline too, a statement said.

The CM watched a demonstration of Google Meet online classes during video conferencing with the department.

Students should not face any technical glitches in first place, and if they do, the issues be addressed immediately, the CM is quoted as saying.

Thackeray instructed the education department to ensure to conduct a proper admission process for class 11.

The admission process will be online in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Amravati and Nashik divisions, while elsewhere it will be offline, the statement said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ambernath to impose complete lockdown till June 30
Jun 23, 2020 01:17 IST
TISS begins online interviews for MPhil, PhD candidates
Jun 23, 2020 01:16 IST
State defers CET for engineering, pharmacy, architecture
Jun 23, 2020 01:14 IST
Jio TV, Sahyadri channel for online classes
Jun 23, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.