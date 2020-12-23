Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result 2020 declared, here’s direct link to download scorecard

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra State Board on Wednesday declared the class 10th and 12th or SSC, HSC supplementary exam results on its official website - mahresult.nic.in.Candidates can download their scorecard by logging in using their roll number and mother’s name.

How to check Maharashtra HSC, SSC supplementary result 2020 :

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link for HSC, SSC supplementary result 2020

3) Key in your roll number and mother’s name

4) The Maharashtra HSC result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference

Direct link to check MSBSHSE HSC supplementary result

Direct link to check MSBSHSE SSC supplementary result

The Mahrashtra Board HSC 12th supplementary exam was conducted from November 20 to December 10 and SSC supplementary exam was conducted from November 20 to December 5. The practical and grade examination of SSC board was held from November 18 to December 5 while the HSC oral exam was held from November 18 to December 10.

Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced the class 12th or higher secondary certificate (HSC) results on July 16.