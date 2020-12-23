Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check

Maharashtra State Board will on Wednesday declare the SSC and HSC (Class 10th, 12th) supplementary exam results on its official website - mahresult.nic.in. The result will be declared at 1 pm on December 23, reads an official statement flashing on the website.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 11:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result 2020

Maharashtra State Board will on Wednesday declare the SSC and HSC (Class 10th, 12th) supplementary exam results on its official website - mahresult.nic.in. The result will be declared at 1 pm on December 23, reads an official statement flashing on the website.

MSBSHSE conducted the HSC supplementary exam from November 20 to December 10 and SSC supplementary exams from November 20 to December 5. The practical and grade examination of SSC board was held from November 18 to December 5 while the HSC oral exam was held from November 18 to December 10.

Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced the class 12th or higher secondary certificate (HSC) results on July 16.

Direct Link to check Maharashtra Board 10th, 12th supplementary result (Link to be activated later)



How to check MSBSHSE HSC, SSC supplementary result 2020 :

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link for HSC, SSC supplementary result 2020

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The Maharashtra HSC result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

DDC polls: National Conference wins 25 of 140 seats in Jammu, BJP emerges as largest party
by Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Covid-19 deaths in India largely due to patients reporting late at hospital: Govt
by Rhythma Kaul
Chaudhray Charan Singh is PM Modi’s inspiration, says Rajnath Singh
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Chinese ambassador steps up as Nepal’s communist party stares at a split
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

Tamil Nadu government permits Jallikattu amid Covid-19; negative certificate mandatory, not more than 50% spectators allowed
by hindustantimes.com
Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam result 2020 to be declared today, here’s how to check
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
IndiGo recovering from Covid-19 ‘carnage’, may rehire employees
by Bloomberg | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Tokyo Olympics name Hiroshi Sasaki director for ceremonies
by Associated Press
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.