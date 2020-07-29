Sections
Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: How to check MSBSHSE Class 10th results online

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Once the results are declared, students who have appeared in the Maharashtra class 10 examination will be able to check their results on Maharashtra Board’s official website mahresult.nic.in

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 12:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020. (HT file )

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: The Maharashtra State Board for Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 results on Wednesday at 1 pm on its official website.

However,the Maharashtra board has shared the results statistics before the declaration. A total of 93.32% of students have passed the examination.

Follow Maharashtra SSC Results 2020 live updates

Students can also check their Maharashtra SSC examination from the following website:



Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in



How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out

