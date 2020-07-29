Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: MSBSHE board class 10 results declared at mahresults.nic.in

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHE) on Wednesday declared the Maharashtra SSC or class 10 board exam results on its official website. A total of 93.32% of students have passed the examination.

Students who have appeared in the Maharashtra class 10 board examinations can check their results online at mahresults.nic.in.

Follow Maharashtra SSC Results 2020 live updates

MSBSHE had scheduled the Maharashtra SSC examinations to be conducted from March 3 to March 23. But due to the coronavirus lockdown, the state decided to cancel the geography exam, which was the last paper.

Also Read: MSBSHSE 10th SSC Result 2020: 93.32% of students pass Maharashtra class 10 exams

Earlier, the Maharashtra board had announced that the marks for the geography paper would be calculated based on the average marks received in other subjects of the exam.

Also Read: Maharashtra SSC Results 2020: How to check MSBSHSE Class 10th results online

Alternatively, students can also check their MSBSHE SSC results from the following websites:

Maharashtraeducation.com, examresults.net/maharashtra, mahresult.nic.in

Direct link to check results.

How to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2020 on the official website:

1) Visit the official website mahresult.nic.in.

2) On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “SSC Examination Result 2020”

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The result will appear on the display screen

5) Take a print out of your results for future reference.