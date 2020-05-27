Maharashtra SSC students to get their average score for cancelled Geography paper

Students who have appeared for their SSC (Class 10) examinations this year will be given average scores for the last paper -Geography which was cancelled owing to Covid-19. Scores of the other 5 papers would be considered to draw an average score for the paper, said board officials.

“The committee which was constituted to take a decision on the issue has decided to allot average scores to students for the Geography paper. The board will come up with a detailed statement by evening,” said Shakuntala Kale, chairperson of the Maharashtra State Board.

In a relief to nearly 17 lakh students in the state, the education department had decided to cancel the final paper for SSC- Geography which was earlier scheduled to take place on March 23 but was cancelled owing to the lockdown. The papers for vocational subjects which are offered to Children with Special Needs and are conducted 2-3 days after the actual board exams were also cancelled.

While there is no clarity about when the board would declare results of the SSC and HSC exams, an official from the education department said that they are likely to be declared by second week of June.