Maharashtra state board extends date to apply for eligibility certificates

After results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exams were declared late this year, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has now extended the deadline for applying for the eligibility certificate.

As per a recent circular issued by the board, students can apply for their eligibility certificates by December 15, 2020. The earlier deadline to do so was 15 October.

“With the Covid-19 crisis and the resultant lockdown, students are likely to have difficulties in procuring the certificates from their previous academic institutes. In the light of this, an extension will be given for application. Similarly, educational institutes have been asked to ensure that all such students get their certificates in time,” states the circular.

Students who switch their boards after Class 10 and 12 have to get an eligibility certificate from their institute(school or college). Similarly, students who enrol in colleges outside of the college and the country have to seek eligibility certificates from the board to be able to join the new institute.

The board has made the process for seeking eligibility certificates online. “This year, since results came in late, students had very little time to procure their eligibility certificate. We ensured that all such requests were processed from our end early. The board has handled hundreds of such queries over the last few days,” said an official from the Mumbai divisional board