Maharashtra teacher who got global prize felicitated by CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar on Monday felicitated Ranjitsinh Disale, a school teacher from Solapur who recently won the coveted USD 1 million Global Teacher Prize.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 16:16 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai

Maharashtra schoolteacher Ranjitsinh Disale reacts on being announced as the winner of the USD 1mn Global Teacher Prize 2020, on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. (PTI)

According to an official statement, the Zilla Parishad (ZP) school teacher’s parents too were felicitated on the occasion.

Ministers Balasaheb Thorat, Eknath Shinde, Aaditya Thackeray, Varsha Gaikwad and others were present, said the statement.

The ZP primary school teacher from Paritewadi, a village with less than 2,000 people in Maharashtra’s Solapur district, was recognised for his efforts to promote girls’ education.

Disale has said he will share 50% of the prize money among his fellow finalists.

