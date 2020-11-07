Maharashtra teachers oppose appointment of other board experts on children’s day panel

Several teachers in Maharashtra have objected to the state education department’s decision to appoint teachers from non state board schools on the selection committee for competitions organised as part of the Children’s Day celebrations.

Ahead of Childrens’ Day on November 14, the state education department has asked schools across Maharahtra to celebrate Childrens’ week between November 8 and 14.

As part of the initiative, schools have to conduct various activities and have to upload photographs of celebrations conducted online. During the week, various competitions essay writing, elocution, video making etc. will be organized for students by the schools. The education department has also announced prizes in each category for students between Classes 1 and 12.

As per the circular issued by the department on October 30, the selection committee for giving prizes in these competitions should consist of teachers and principals from CBSE, ICSE or IB schools.

Angry over the circular, teachers associations have now written to the department to withdraw the rule. “It is really unfair that to judge competitions which would see a participation of state board students, the department needs experts from other boards. There are nearly five lakh teachers in Marathi schools across the state and this is an insult to all of them,” said Anil Bornare of the BJP Teachers’ Cell.

Officials from the education department did not respond to calls and messages.

Experts have now demanded an immediate withdrawal of the norm. “The department should instead appoint teachers from state schools,” said the principal of a school in Pune.