Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Maharashtra teachers request education department for Covid-19 insurance

Maharashtra teachers request education department for Covid-19 insurance

Around 3.5 lakh teachers across Maharashtra were engaged in Covid-related duties between April and August

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:34 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Teachers have been asked to report to work as needed by principals from time to time. (Representational Photo/AFP)

Teachers’ bodies in Maharashtra have requested the education department to provide insurance cover for the treatment of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after several teachers were found to have contracted SARS-CoV-2, which causes the viral disease.

In a letter addressed to the state education department, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliated teachers’ cell requested the government to include Covid-19 under its insurance cover.

“Teachers and non-teaching staff of aided schools across the state are entitled to an insurance cover for treatments of various ailments. With Covid-19 spreading rapidly and several teachers and school employees being affected by it, it will be helpful if their medical bills can be covered under the insurance,” said Anil Bornare, coordinator, BJP teachers’ cell.

Also Read: Schools in four northeast states reopen partially today after six months



Around 3.5 lakh teachers across Maharashtra were engaged in Covid-related duties between April and August.



“There have been a few cases of teachers not being able to pay their hospital bills because of the prohibitive costs. A provision needs to be in place to help them,” said a teacher from Ahmednagar.

Education department officials said the government is empowered to take policy decisions.

Also Read: IIT Kanpur reopens hostels for research students

“These are policy decisions, which require approval from the government. We cannot comment on it,” said an official.

Teachers have been asked to report to work as needed by principals from time to time.

However, teachers suffering from diabetes, heart conditions and those who are above 50 years have been exempted from reporting to work in person.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

LIVE: Seven MPs suspended from RS for a week for bringing ‘disrepute to House’
Sep 21, 2020 09:40 IST
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Sep 21, 2020 09:31 IST
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 21, 2020 09:05 IST
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
Sep 21, 2020 09:02 IST

latest news

John Abraham unveils new poster for Satyameva Jayate 2
Sep 21, 2020 09:39 IST
Whale lost in crocodile-infested waters finds its way back to sea
Sep 21, 2020 09:39 IST
Maharashtra teachers request education department for Covid-19 insurance
Sep 21, 2020 09:34 IST
Three-storey building under construction collapses in central Delhi, one injured
Sep 21, 2020 09:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.